Clovis Rodeo Association Donates $20K to Valley Children’s

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Clovis Rodeo Association board held a check presentation ceremony, presenting a check of $20,000 to Valley Children’s.

The Clovis Rodeo Association hosted their 4th annual Kids, Cowboys & Clays fundraising event back in October. A portion of the proceeds is donated to the Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation.

The outside event consists of a day-long shooting clay tournament at the Sun Mountain Gun Club in Coarsegold.

Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation President Rob Saroyan was very grateful to the Clovis Rodeo Association for their continued support for the hospital.

“During a year of extraordinary challenges presented by the pandemic, we are so grateful that the Clovis Rodeo Association was able to continue to support Valley Children’s and the kids we serve,” said Saroyan. “The Clovis Rodeo Association’s members have been so generous to Valley Children’s over the last four years, contributing their time and personal resources to make Kids, Cowboys, and Clays an extraordinary success.”

Clovis Rodeo Association Board Member and event Chairman Vince Genco said there were challenges due to COVID-19 but they were able to adapt and make the fundraiser a success.

“This is an important event for our Clovis Rodeo family and we were glad to be able to adapt the outdoor based event so that it could be held this year. There are so many families and children in need this year, it was important to us to make it happen so we could raise critical funds for Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation”, said Genco. “We could not do what we do without the generous support of our sponsors and we owe them a big debt of gratitude for helping us.”

The Kids, Cowboys & Clays fundraiser event has raised over $80,000 for the Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation since it began in 2017.

For more information, visit www.clovisrodeo.com.