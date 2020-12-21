Clovis Resident Steps up After Trike was Stolen from Man with Special Needs

On the morning of December 6, 29-year-old Matthew Eskender discovered his yellow trike was missing.

The incident took place on the 100 block of Fowler Avenue near Tollhouse Road. The tricycle was secured. However someone cut the cable and lock.

Eskender has special needs and his trike was his primary source of transportation. The trike is valued at $700.

After hearing the story, an anonymous Clovis resident offered to replace the stolen trike with the help of the Clovis Police Department and Clovis Bicycle Company.

The same model yellow trike was purchased.

On Friday, December 18, Clovis PD’s Sgt. Jim Koch and Lt. James Munro presented Eskender with his new trike in the parking lot of the police department.

Eskender is thankful for the kind gesture.

“He got back a piece of his freedom today, to cruise about the city,” said Lt. Munro.