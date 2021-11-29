Clovis Resident known as the “Dancing Man” Passes Away

Clovis residents are mourning the loss of a local favorite known as the “Dancing Man”.

Dr. Sidney Carpenter, otherwise known as the “Dancing Man”, was crossing the street on Bullard just east of Temperance around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Carpenter passed away from his injuries before emergency dispatchers arrived on scene.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision until authorities arrived. He cooperated by answering any questions that could help officers in their investigation.

The Clovis Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) arrived shortly after and closed down Bullard between Temperance and Locan Avenues to investigate the incident. The area was reopened after 1 a.m.

At this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have played a factor.

When Dr. Carpenter wasn’t working at Kaiser Permanente as a pathologist, residents could see him dancing on the corner of Bullard and Temperance Avenues. He did it so often that residents gave him the title of “Dancing Man”.

On Sunday evening, a candlelight vigil was held in honor of the man that brought joy and happiness to the lives of those in the community.

While the CRU is still investigating the circumstances of this accident, it’s been stated that the driver was heading eastbound on Bullard just east of Temperance. Carpenter was crossing from north to south on Bullard. Carpenter was not walking in a marked crosswalk.