Clovis Ranks Top 10 Safest City in California

The City of Clovis can now add another accomplishment on their wall. According to safety.com, Clovis ranks in at #10 for most safest city in California. Being the only city in the Central Valley to be in the Top 10.

The people in Clovis truly embodies the “Clovis Way of Life”, the small agriculture town that once was has now boom to a population of 119,000.

Located in the heart of the Central Valley, Clovis is known for many things: their Old Town shops, park trails, city events, education system, best place to raise a family, most caring city, safest in the county and now, #10 safest city in the state.

The ranking conducted by Safety.com is based on public safety and financial safety.

For public safety, the website gives a score of 80 out of 100. The data based on property crime, violent crime, aggravated assaults, hate crime, officer-related incidents, and mass shootings.

For Financial safety, the score was 70 out of 100 and was based on annual rent, unemployment rate, cost of living, poverty, uninsured employed and uninsured unemployed.

For more information on the ranking, go to www.safety.com/public/places/safest-cities-in-california/?fbclid=IwAR1EpMDSkq1IcF706iBTYLXMy_R5ipdLfbgi76GXpfcTPsY9pXDgqYX43o4.