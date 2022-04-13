Clovis Ranch Rodeo Takes Place at Rodeo Ground

Local cowboys and cowgirls had the chance to compete doing their everyday activities they normally partake in out on the ranch. The rodeo grounds held this celebration in order to kick off the Clovis Rodeo itself which will take place April 20-24th. Tickets are on sale at www.clovisrodeo.com or at the Clovis Rodeo ticket office open 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Friday.

Considered one of the top ranch rodeos in all of California according to a Clovis Rodeo press release, the ranch rodeo attracts some of the better cowboys and cowgirls from around the area. The competition is held between four-person teams and riders compete with each other doing everyday ranching activities. There were five judged and six timed events including team branding, team doctoring, individual ranch horse, individual trail horse, ranch cutting, team roping and team sorting.

Cowboys and cowgirls alike competed for more than $16,000 in prizes. Major sponsors of the event include: EYE-Q, Vince Genco, Sam Habib, Cargill, Evans Feed, Greg Harlan, Ricotti Saddles, Classic Equine, Ron Silva Reality, Bob Avila /Professional Choice, Troy Ford, DVM, Rick Drayer, Hall Ag, Gene & Kellie Roberts, Monte Person and Son Cattle, George Porter, Gary Gragnani, Cecil Hillerman, Kevin & Tami Cantrelle, Sidewinder Chaps & Leather, Quality Machinery, Sassano’s Men’s Wear, Jeremiah Watt, Earl Hall, Tweedy Sales and Jon & Jodie Semper.

Results of the Ranch Rodeo are as follows:

Winning Team-Scott and Jessica Jones and their sons Trent and Tyler

2nd place Team- Billy Kelton, Sam Edmonsten, Donald Omellas and Will Wright

High Ladies Team- Cowgirls Nikki Clarot, Liz Hirdes, Heidi Lackey and Olivia Bennett

The Oldest Participant was Tucker Slender at the age of 88 and the Youngest Participant was Paisley Carver at the age of 10.

The 108th Clovis Rodeo has recently added concerts to their rodeo celebration this year with country music stars Mitchell Tenpenny, Parmalee, and Jameson Rogers, set to perform. Tenpenny will take to the stage on Wednesday April 20th while Parmalee will perform the 21st. Jameson Rogers has Friday the 22nd after the rodeo events conclude for the day.

$20 to $35 are the ticket price ranges for the rodeo and there are no additional charges for the concerts. The Clovis Rodeo encourages ticket buyers to purchase their concert ticket package where the purchase of any two concert nights will end with $5 off and the purchase of all three concert nights gives a $10 off discount. The rodeo reminds that there is a health entry requirement to enter their grounds.

Upcoming events besides the Rodeo Ranch inserted before the actual rodeo are the Rodeo Queen competition on Saturday April 16th, the Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive on Monday and Tuesday April 18th-19th, and the Break-Away Roping qualifier on April 18th.