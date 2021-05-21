Clovis Police Warns Drivers to Click It or Ticket

The Clovis Police Department is encouraging the community to wear a seat belt and keep children secured in child safety seats as part of the upcoming statewide Click it or Ticket Seat Belt Campaign from May 24 through June 6.

Clovis PD officers on patrol will be actively looking for drivers and passengers for seat belt violations. This also includes drivers who do not have their children safely secured in a child safety seat.

“Wearing a seat belt is the easiest and safest way to protect yourself in a vehicle,” Clovis PD Officer Ferguson said. “It only takes a few seconds and is your best defense in the event of a crash.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2019, of the 22,215 passengers killed in vehicle accidents, 43% or 9,466 people, were not wearing seat belts. 620 of those passengers killed were Californians.

State law requires a child to be properly and safely secured in a child safety seat or booster seat until they are at least 8 years old or 4-foot-9-inches tall. For children under 2 years old, they must ride in a rear-facing seat unless the child weighs more than 40 lbs or are taller than 40-inches.