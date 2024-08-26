Clovis Police urge vigilance after recent “Candy Van” incidents

August 25, 2024 — As the new school year gets underway in Clovis, recent reports of suspicious activity near Cedarwood Elementary and Clovis Elementary have led local authorities to issue a safety reminder to parents and guardians. On Friday, August 23rd, the Clovis Police Department addressed concerns about two separate incidents that occurred earlier in the week.

The first incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, August 20th, and the second on Thursday, August 22nd. In both cases, teenage girls were alleged to have approached young participants of a local soccer club at the schools. The girls reportedly offered candy to children, aged between 6 and 9 years old, and suggested taking them to a nearby white van to receive the treats.

At this time, the Clovis Police Department has not confirmed any criminal activity. The information available is based on second and third-hand reports, and officers have been attempting to reach out to adults who were present during these incidents but have not yet received responses.

In response to these reports, the Clovis Police Department is reminding the community to stay vigilant. Parents are advised to be aware of their surroundings, especially when with children, and to report any suspicious activity or crimes in progress to law enforcement immediately. It is also important to gather descriptions of suspicious individuals and vehicles when possible. Additionally, educating children about personal safety, such as feeling comfortable saying “no” and promptly informing a trusted adult if something feels wrong, remains essential.

The Clovis Police Department continues to investigate the reported incidents and encourages anyone with additional information to come forward. For further details or to report any relevant information, please contact the Clovis Police Department.