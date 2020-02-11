Clovis PD to hold Shredfest in May 2020

As identity theft rises, protect yourself by safely shredding your documents. The Clovis Police Dept. is hosting their annual spring Shredfest event taking place on May 2, 2020 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

This event is free to residents and they will also be providing ID theft protection materials. This event is reserved only for residents not businesses. Up to six banker boxes worth of documents will be accepted.

Sponsors for the event: Better Business Bureau, CBS 47 Eyewitness News, Clovis Toyota, Honda North, and the Clovis Rodeo.

Another Shredfest event will be held in the Fall. For more information, please call (559) 324-2800.