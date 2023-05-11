Clovis Police recover stolen gun and arrest 3 suspects following overnight pursuit

May 11, 2023 – Clovis Police Officers arrested 3 suspects and recovered a concealed handgun following a pursuit that began just after 2am Thursday morning.
After witnessing the driver of a white Honda Accord fail to stop at a stop sign at Helm/Holland, the CPD officer tried to pull the driver over, but they sped off.
The pursuit ended about 5 1⁄2 miles away near Fowler/Alluvial where officers took the driver and both passengers into custody without further incident.
During a search of the car, officers located a stolen semi-automatic handgun near the driver’s seat, and illegal drugs with paraphernalia.
The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Peter Ramirez of Kerman. He was arrested for several felonies including possession of a stolen concealed firearm, evading police, and violation of his Post-Supervised Community Release (PRCS).
The 2 passengers were also arrested. 31-year-old James Lowery of Clovis was arrested for 2 felony warrants and 37- year-old Ashley Koehler of Dinuba was cited for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Officers towed the Honda and booked the stolen gun along with other evidence into their secure property room.