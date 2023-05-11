Clovis Police recover stolen gun and arrest 3 suspects following overnight pursuit

May 11, 2023 – Clovis Police Officers arrested 3 suspects and recovered a concealed handgun following a pursuit that began just after 2am Thursday morning.

After witnessing the driver of a white Honda Accord fail to stop at a stop sign at Helm/Holland, the CPD officer tried to pull the driver over, but they sped off.

The pursuit ended about 5 1⁄2 miles away near Fowler/Alluvial where officers took the driver and both passengers into custody without further incident.

During a search of the car, officers located a stolen semi-automatic handgun near the driver’s seat, and illegal drugs with paraphernalia.