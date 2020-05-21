Clovis Police officers conducting safety measure enforcements

Clovis police officers have been conducting pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement operations that are aimed at keeping those safe who need to leave the house for exercise or essential errands, a news release stated.

Due to shelter-in-place orders put into effect by the state in the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Clovis PD has recognized the need to protect the public from road violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians, including illegal turns, speeding, failing to yield for pedestrians at crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals and other traffic violations.

Officers are also looking for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers that have the right of way. Bikers are stopped if riding on the wrong side of the road or failing to adhere to traffic signs and signals.

“Just because there is less traffic doesn’t mean that traffic laws go out the window,” Clovis PD officer Antonio Ferguson said in the news release. “To protect you and your family, we want to make sure that those that are out are following the rules intended to keep them safe.”

To keep families safe, the police department recommends that people pay attention and follow normal traffic safety precautions such as pedestrians crossing the street only at crosswalks or intersections that have a signal or stop sign, looking for cars that are backing up and avoiding going in between parked cars, and making eye contact with drivers, along with other tips.

Clovis PD recommends that drivers wait for pedestrians to cross the street, stay off the phone and obey the speed limit.

And for bicyclists, it recommends that riders always wear a helmet and travel in the same direction of traffic instead of against it.

People that are out are also reminded to continue to practice physical distancing measures, and when possible, stay at least six feet away from others.

Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.