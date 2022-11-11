Clovis Police make burglary arrests using DNA evidence

November 8, 2022. This morning, Clovis Police detectives served a search warrant at a Fresno home related to a residential burglary investigation.

Their investigation began following a police report taken regarding a residential burglary in the area of Fowler/Alluvial in early October 2022.

The unknown suspect(s) injured themselves while smashing through the sliding glass door of the home, and left blood inside.

DNA results matched a known suspect with history of residential burglaries in the southern California area.

While serving a search warrant at a home in Fresno this morning, detectives located multiple items of evidence including 2 stolen firearms, a safe, and designer purses and jewelry.

The suspects arrested have been identified as 25-year-old Demetrius Martin of Fresno, and 23-year-old Kassey Martin of Hemet.

Their charges include several felonies related to residential burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen firearms, and child endangerment.

Clovis detectives continue their investigation while they process the evidence collected and determine if there are any additional local victims.

They are also working with law enforcement agencies in southern California for any other possible suspects or victims in that area of the state.