Clovis Police Looking For New Explorers

Clovis Police Department is currently looking for new explorers.

The mission of the Clovis Police Department Explorer Pose 355 is to “expose youth to an organization with strict standards, high expectations, a police command structure, higher education and a career in law enforcement,” according to the city of Clovis Youth Services web page.

The post meets on the first, third and fifth Wednesday of each month at the department’s Youth Services Division from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To be an explorer, applicants must meet a series of requirements including: being between the ages of 15 and 20 at the time of appointment of 14 and a half and having completed eighth grade, maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher, be of proportionate height and weight and have no physical defect that would cause personal injury under emergency circumstances and be a “good character and citizenship.”

