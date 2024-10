The Clovis Police Department is asking for your help in locating an at-risk missing adult. 62-year-old Simon Valdivia was last seen walking in the area of Shaw/Sunnyside this morning, Monday, September 30, 2024, at 6:30AM.

Simon is considered “at risk” and was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, grey shorts, and a red Kansas City Chiefs baseball hat.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Simon Valdivia, please call Clovis Police at (559) 324-2800.

CPD Case 24-61902.