Clovis Police Explorer Post 355 Honored at Annual Banquet

The Clovis Police Explorer Post 355 held their annual awards and banquet dinner on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Clovis Rodeo Hall.

The event was to honor the 19 members for the 3,800 hours of community service and training in 2019. Members from the post volunteered from traffic control during the Clovis Parade to other city events.

Aside from volunteering, the Explorers are trained in law enforcement scenarios such as traffic stops, DUI enforcement, domestic violence, crime scene investigations, and more.

The Explorer Post 355’s purpose is to expose youth to an organization with strict standards, high expectations, a police command structure, higher education and a career in law enforcement.

The Clovis PD is always looking for new Explorer members, if anyone is interested, please call (559) 324-2443 or go to www.cityofclovis.com.