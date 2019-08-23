Clovis Police Department’s Explorer Post 355 is recruiting

The Clovis Police Department is looking for new recruits for their Explorer Post 355.

Meetings for the group will be on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Wednesday of each month at the Clovis Police Department, Youth Services Division from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The purpose of the Clovis PD Explorer Post 355 is to expose youth to an organization with strict standards, high expectations, a police command structure, higher education and a career in law enforcement.

Growing a connection between members of the community is also a benefit to the program.

“When you join, you become part of our family,” Explorer Lt. Joseph Najm said.

Participants will take part in various training topics, including first aid, interview/job skills and traffic stops. They will get hands-on experience assisting Clovis PD and the City with events and other duties.

Explorers also get a chance to test their training against other law enforcement agencies around the state.

However, the lessons learned and the experience gained isn’t just for individuals interested in law enforcement, they can be for anyone who is looking to challenge themselves for the better.

Najm, 19, a ranking member of the Explorer Post 355 has been a member since he was 14 and just landed a full-time job. Najm has been a part of the group for the last five years and serves as a guide for the younger Explorers.

He also helps out with many other tasks around the station.

But, without guidance from the Clovis PD, Najm wouldn’t be in the position he is today.

“I think what a lot of people don’t take out of the Explorer program is the fact that we aren’t just here for law enforcement,” Najm said. “Of course law enforcement is a big reason why we are here, we do partake in other things. I know we have had other Explorers in the past who have gone on to do different careers and like them, I owe a lot to the program.”

The current group consists of 22 Explorers, but there is always room for more as there is no cap on the program and most participants stay between two and four years.

During that time, they have a chance to earn high ranks. When Explorers join the program, they start off as an Explorer, followed by Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain.

In order to be a part of Explorer Post 355, there are requirements prospective candidates must meet.

Be between the ages of 15 and 20 at the time of appointment or 14 ½ and have completed the 8th grade

Maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher

Have no serious arrests or convictions

Be of good character and citizenship

Be of a proportionate height and weight and have no physical defect that would cause personal injury under emergency circumstances

For information contact the Explorer line at 324-2443. Please call prior to attending any meeting.