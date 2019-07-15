Clovis Police Department to hold Shredfest 2019

On Saturday, August 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Clovis Police Department will be holding a document shredding event at the Clovis Rodeo grounds.

Community members will be able to shred their private documents with the help from the CPD in a city wide community-level identity protection event that also features the distribution of ID theft prevention materials.

The Shredfest is free to the community, however businesses are not allowed to participate.

Not only will the community get a chance to dispose of documents (6-8 banker boxes per person), they will also get a chance to visit and speak to Clovis Police K9’s, MRAP armored vehicle, Chief of Police, and other community members.