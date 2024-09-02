Clovis Police Department promotes eight officers to Corporal

August 29, 2024 – The Clovis Police Department recently celebrated the promotion of eight officers to the rank of corporal in a ceremony attended by their families, friends, and colleagues. Chief Curt Fleming led the event, highlighting the officers’ extensive experience and dedication.

The newly promoted corporals are Kedric Anderson, Jordan Dunn, Josh Faith, Nathan Jaime, Brian Major, Jacob Mulhern, Amandeep Singh, and Dan Wilson. Together, they bring a combined 88 years of law enforcement experience to their new supervisory roles.

Kedric Anderson has served with Clovis PD for 10 years, holding various positions such as patrol officer, detective, UAV pilot, field training officer, drug recognition expert, and crisis negotiator. His diverse background will be a significant asset in his new role.

Jordan Dunn, with 15 years of service (10 with Clovis PD), has experience in patrol, detective work, UAV piloting, crisis negotiation, and as a homeless liaison officer.

Josh Faith, who has been an officer for 17 years (10 with Clovis PD), has worked in patrol, SWAT, detective roles, field training, and defensive tactics instruction.

Nathan Jaime also has 17 years of service (7 with Clovis PD) and brings experience in patrol, detective work, field training, UAV piloting, and crisis negotiation.

Brian Major, with 10 years of experience overall and 1.5 years with Clovis PD, has served in patrol, as a detective, SWAT member, field training officer, and defensive tactics instructor.

Jacob Mulhern, who has been with the department for 5 years, has worked in patrol, K9 operations, Honor Guard duties, wellness training, and as a homeless liaison officer and recruitment team member.

Amandeep Singh has 8 years of experience (6 with Clovis PD) and has served in patrol, detective roles with MAGEC, crisis negotiation, drivers training, defensive tactics instruction, and recruitment.

Dan Wilson, with 6 years of service, has held roles in patrol, as a detective, SWAT member, UAV pilot, and has been part of the Honor Guard and recruitment team.

The Clovis Police Department is also actively seeking new recruits. Those interested in joining a supportive and community-focused team can find more information through the link in the department’s bio.

Congratulations to Corporals Anderson, Dunn, Faith, Jaime, Major, Mulhern, Singh, and Wilson on their promotions. Their advancement reflects their dedication and ongoing commitment to serving the Clovis community with excellence.