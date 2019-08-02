Clovis Police Department offers vacation house checks

Patrol volunteers from the Clovis Police Department offer a chance to have your house checked on while you are on vacation.

As long as you give the CPD a five-day heads up, they can check on your home as often as possible.

All the CPD ask is that Clovis community members fill out a sheet with some important information for the patrol volunteers.

They need to know the dates the family will be gone, the vehicles parked on the property, if any gardeners, pool services, house sitter, or other people are allowed on your property while you’re away and the names/numbers of the people who can be contacted in case of emergency.

This information is kept confidential and is used to verify that your home is secure while you’re away.

To sign up, fill out a form here.