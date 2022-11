Clovis CA, November 3rd. This afternoon, Chief Fleming held a swearing-in ceremony for 3 officers and 6 corporals in front of family, friends, and co-workers.

The 3 officers have been with Clovis PD for a year and have earned their permanent badge. The 6 corporals were recently promoted and received their official badges.

On behalf of Chief Fleming and everyone at the Clovis Police Department, we would like to congratulate all of them!