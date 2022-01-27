Clovis Police Department Announces 2021 Employees of the Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Each year the Clovis Police Department presents an award voted on by their peers to honor the employees who exemplify the department motto “To those we serve, we want to be the best”.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Clovis Police Department announced these employees on social media. The winners will be honored at a special event later this year with co-workers, family and friends.

The 2021 Employees of the Year are: Police Officer of the Year Jim Ellenberger; Dispatcher of the Year John Sai; Professional Staff of the Year Shawn Knapp; Professional P/T Staff of the Year Deanna May; Reserve Police Officer of the Year Sylvia Gee; Volunteer of the Year Larry Monfort.