Clovis Police Captain Dan Sullivan Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Early Sunday afternoon, Clovis Police Captain Dan Sullivan succumbed to cancer after a months-long fight.

The Clovis PD confirmed the news to the community.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Police Captain Dan Sullivan. Captain Sullivan’s battle with cancer ended this afternoon after fighting hard for several months. Captain Sullivan was a 27-year veteran of the Clovis Police Department.”

Sullivan began in 1992 as a non-sworn Police Aide, before becoming a vital member of the Clovis community (after finishing the police academy in 1994) and the police department sworn to protect it.

“Captain Sullivan lived life to the fullest both at home and as a law enforcement leader,” said Chief Curt Fleming. “The Citizens of Clovis have lost an outstanding public servant. Dan, you can rest knowing your brothers and sisters at the police department have it from here.”

During a stretch that lasted almost three decades, Sullivan occupied numerous roles within the department, including Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain.