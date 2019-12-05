Clovis Police Ask For Help in Finding Wallet Thief

Clovis police are looking for a woman who wracked up $3,000 in charges from a card she stole out of another woman’s purse outside of the Trader Joe’s near the Willow Avenue and Nees Avenue intersection.

Police said the woman stole the wallet containing the card from a purse that was left unattended in the grocery store parking lot.

The accused thief then used the stolen credit card to buy $3,000 worth of products from the Apple Store in Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall.

Clovis Police is urging the community to exercise caution when shopping during the holiday season, as crimes such as robbery and theft usually increase during November and December.

Clovis Police Service Officer Ty Wood said criminals are emboldened to commit theft during the holiday season. He said community members should never leave valuables unattended or in plain view in a car window.

“It’s traditional during the holiday season for property crime to increase,” Wood said. “One reason is because you have a lot more property out there, you have Christmas decorations outside, more packages are being delivered, and it’s tempting to the criminals, sadly.”

Wood said the best way to stop crime in your area is to report any suspicious activity to the police.

“We need our residents to call us when they see someone in their neighborhood that they do not recognize and look suspicious,” he said. “You are our eyes and ears.”

Call Valley Crime Stoppers 559-498-STOP if you have any information on the theft.