Clovis Police arrest two at DUI/Driver License Checkpoint

The Clovis Police Department’s sobriety/driver license checkpoint Northbound Clovis at Palo Alto Aves netted two drunk drivers and two license violators. 768 cars and trucks passed through the checkpoint between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Clovis Police stopped and screened the drivers of 444 vehicles. Here are the stats for the evening/morning:

• 2 arrested for DUI.

• 2 arrested for being unlicensed.

• 1 arrested for outstanding warrants

The DUI Checkpoint grant through the California Office of Traffic Safety made this checkpoint patrol financially possible. The grant allows the Clovis Police Department to hold special traffic details, including additional checkpoints.