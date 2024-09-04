Clovis Police arrest suspects with gun and toddler after pursuit

September 4, 2024 – Shortly before 10:30AM on Tuesday, September 3rd, officers were called to the retail shopping center at Clovis/Herndon for a shoplifting in progress. Clovis Police dispatchers used our city camera network and the suspect’s descriptions provided by the store employee to find them and notify officers as the suspects were exiting the parking lot.

Officers pulled over the suspects in their car, however they sped away, and a brief pursuit began. After the pursuit was canceled near Bullard/168, a Clovis resident called in suspicious activity with adults matching the descriptions of the suspects, near Bullard/Helm.

With the assistance of officers from various divisions assisting patrol officers, and with help from above by Fresno Police’s Air 1 helicopter, both suspects were found and arrested without further incident.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Aliza Vega-Estrada and 25-year-old Matthew Schwarz, both of Fresno. Vega-Estrada was found with a handgun, and her toddler with her, and Schwarz has been a wanted gang member since 2019.

Both suspects have been booked into Fresno County Jail for felony child endangerment, shoplifting, and conspiracy. Vega-Estrada was also booked for the illegally concealed firearm, and Schwarz was also booked on evading officers and for a warrant.

Their car was impounded, and the 3 children they share are safely in the custody of Child Protective Services. Clovis Police would like to thank the Clovis resident who called, and the Fresno Police Department’s Air 1 officers for their assistance.