Clovis Police arrest robbery suspect, victim in critical condition

December 30th 2022: A robbery suspect was taken into custody this morning after he beat an elderly male and stole his cell phone in front of a store near Herndon/Clovis.

911 calls began coming into CPD communications center just after 8 AM regarding an elderly male lying on the sidewalk, appearing to be injured.

Clovis Police Officers, Clovis Fire, and EMS responded immediately to find the victim with a head injury.

A store employee witnessed the assault and was able to provide a suspect description.

Officers searched the area and located the suspect with the victim’s cell phone, and he was taken into custody without incident.

At this time, it does not appear that the suspect used a weapon.