Clovis Police arrest mother for leaving infant in a hot car

June 25, 2024 – A mother is in jail this morning after leaving her infant in a hot car yesterday afternoon.

On June 24, just after 4:30PM during the highest heat of the day, a concerned person called to report an infant locked in a car in the sun, in a parking lot at Willow/Nees.

The caller reported that the car was turned off and the windows were slightly down, however the infant looked warm in their car seat.

As officers responded, the mother and an older child returned to the car while the concerned caller continued to provide information to our dispatcher.

It was determined that the infant was locked in the hot car for at least 20 minutes while the mother and child ate in a business nearby.

The infant was checked by paramedics and officers. While to the touch, the infant was healthy and safe out of the hot car.

The mother was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail where she remains this morning for felony child endangerment. The infant and older child were turned over to their father by Child Protective Services, and they will be continuing to follow up.

During the hot summer in our central valley, the inside of cars can heat up quickly to a deadly level. Please keep an extra eye on your children, the elderly, and your pets.

Ensure that they are staying hydrated and limit time outdoors. Thank you to the concerned caller who reported this infant who was in danger, and the first responders who acted quickly.