Clovis Police Arrest Hit-and-Run Driver

The Clovis Police Department arrested a man involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday December 20th.

Police got a call around 7:47 a.m. that an accident took place on Willow and Sierra Avenues. When an officer arrived at the scene and tried stopping the suspect, the driver fled.

The suspect drove northbound on Willow Avenue. While driving toward Nees, one of the front tires of the suspect’s vehicle blew out.

The pursuit ended near Willow and Nees where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as 60-year-old Clovis resident Roger Crawford.

He was booked on multiple charges that include hit-and-run with no injuries, evading an officer, and driving under the influence three times the legal limit.