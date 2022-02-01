Clovis Police Arrest Four Suspects Following Early Morning Pharmacy Burglary

Just before 3:00 A.M. Tuesday, Clovis Police Department received a report of a commercial burglar alarm sounding at the CVS located on Willow and Nees. Dispatch remained on the phone as they received audio and visual updates from the alarm company while Officers responded.

Upon arrival, Officers confirmed the store front glass had been broken and observed a vehicle leaving the parking lot. That vehicle was pulled over on Herndon, west of Willow and four suspects were arrested without incident.

Once the four suspects were safely in custody, Officers located approximately 10,000 pills in the vehicle. Approximately 4,500 of those pills were generic Xanax, which is a scheduled IV controlled substance. CVS management was called to the scene and verified that the suspects had broken into the secure pharmacy area, and that items were missing.

Three of the suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Kevin Loera, 19-year-old Malik Davis-Easter, and 24-year-old David Rocha, all from Fresno. Those suspects have been booked into the Fresno County jail for burglary and conspiracy. Loera is also on parole and has an additional charge of parole violation.

The fourth suspect, a 17-year-old male juvenile, was also arrested for burglary and conspiracy. He was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.