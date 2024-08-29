Clovis Police arrest DUI driver following fatal collision

August 29, 2024 – A life was lost to a DUI driver when an SUV turned in front of a motorcycle at Barstow and Stanford on Wednesday, August 28th at 10:45am. Clovis Police officers responded to a report of a collision at Barstow between Sunnyside and Fowler.

Officers and EMS immediately noticed a motorcyclist down in the roadway, and attempted life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries and passed away at the collision location.

Barstow was closed in both directions while our Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the circumstances. During this time, officers arrested the driver of the SUV on suspicion of DUI. The SUV driver arrested has been identified as 57-year-old Tammera Pittman of Clovis.

Pittman was booked into Fresno County Jail for Gross Vehicular Manslaughter, and multiple felonies in relation to the DUI. The motorcyclist has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office as 37-year-old Josh Cowdrey of Clovis.

As Labor Day and the holiday season are approaching, we urge you to drink responsibly, use a ride-share or designated driver, and immediately report suspected DUI drivers to 911.

Officers on patrol this holiday weekend will be looking for DUI drivers, and a DUI checkpoint is scheduled for September. This is the third fatal collision in Clovis in 2024, and the second DUI-related fatality. On behalf of the Clovis Police Department, we send our condolences to Mr. Cowdrey’s family and friends.