Driver arrested on multiple drug charges after failing to stop at DUI Checkpoint

September 23, 2024 — A DUI checkpoint on Friday night in Clovis resulted in the arrest of three drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The checkpoint, held on westbound Herndon Avenue at Helm Avenue from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., saw 361 drivers stopped and checked by officers. In addition to the DUI arrests, five drivers were cited for driving without a license or with a suspended/revoked license.

One driver, who failed to stop at the checkpoint, was pulled over a short distance away and arrested on multiple drug charges.

Police say checkpoint locations are chosen based on areas with a history of impaired driving-related accidents. This checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Clovis Police Department continues to emphasize the importance of safe driving and DUI prevention in the community.