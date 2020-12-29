Clovis Police and Fire Distribute 400 Bicycles

After this past weekend, more children will be seen riding their new shiny bicycles around Clovis neighborhoods.

On December 26, the Clovis Police Department and the Clovis Fire Department hosted their annual bicycle giveaway event.

A total of 468 bicycles were given away.

This year, despite having the funds to purchase the bikes, there was the issue of gathering to assemble these bikes for the children due to COVID-19.

Event organizer Cpl. Chris Hutchison used his connections to reach out to the community.

Local churches responded. The Cross City Church of Fresno, Sanger Bible Church, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints each volunteered to help assemble the bicycles.

“Some of the churches know who it is in their community that are in need. We were able to get in contact with families that may not have as much as other people and give them a bike if their kids needed it,” said Ty Woods, Clovis Police Service Officer.

When the bicycles were ready, they were loaded and distributed to different locations throughout the area.

Some even made their way to the foothills for families that were impacted by the Creek Fire.

This year’s giveaway would not have been possible without the help of the local churches and sponsors.