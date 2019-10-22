Home Sports Clovis Player of the Week: October 14-20
Related
Former president of global security management platform AMAG Technology, Kurt Takahashi was revealed as the new CEO of Pelco on Tuesday, effective November 1.
Takahashi...
Clovis North’s mission statement and overall goal is “to build a unified campus that inspires students to maximize their performance in mind, body and...
For the first time since 1943, Fresno County has confirmed a case of feline rabies.
On October 9, 2019, Fresno County Department of Public Health...
Comebacks are hard to come by in sports. Getting down early in a game requires a lot of mental strength and fortitude for a...