Clovis Player of the Week: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Identity protection is a great concern for our community, so on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Clovis Police Department will...

Despite stomach issues, causing some discomfort during the race, former Buchanan standout and current Clovis Community College running coach C.J. Albertson won the Two...

Clovis Unified School District voted unanimously to appoint Foundation for Clovis Schools Board Member Hugh Awtrey to fill the district seat left vacant by...

Starting bright and early Saturday, Oct. 19, and continuing well into the afternoon, the Down Syndrome Association of Central California (DSACC) held their annual...

