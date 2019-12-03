Clovis Player of the Week – Oct. 28-Nov. 3: Bodhi Bowden – Clovis North Boys Water Polo

Clovis North boys water polo player Bodhi Bowden was voted the Clovis Roundup’s Player of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Bowden scored seven goals against Buchanan on Oct. 30. Here is what he had to say about it in this short Q&A:

What does it mean to you to have the support of the Clovis community, especially considering that water polo is not the most popular sport?

I think it’s pretty cool, especially knowing that [water polo] is not a highly-spectated sport. It’s pretty cool that people voted for me to win.

What do you think about your performance in that game against Buchanan?

I think I did pretty good, and I broke the goal record I set in 2013. I have like 129 goals, so that was my goal as an individual this season. I’m happy I was able to do it.

The Broncos season didn’t end the way you wanted it to, without a Central Section championship. What do you remember the most about this season?

I just think about the memories I made with the team. We’ve been playing since seventh grade, all of us, all the seniors; all the seniors pretty much stayed, and so all the youngins that came on the team, we just made memories. We kind of left that legacy with them. They have to carry on the torch.

What’s the next goal for you?

Next is swim season, and then I don’t really know what I’m going to do quite yet. I’m still figuring it out. It’s kind of overwhelming with the colleges and stuff.