Clovis Player of the Week: March 2-9, 2020

Clovis Girls Dismantle Folsom, March Towards State Semifinals
Call these state playoffs a redemption tour for Clovis High girls soccer. Ten days after a stinging loss to Clovis North in the Division I...
Clovis Bank Robbers Arrested in Visalia
On Thursday, Mar. 5 at approximately 11:45 a.m., Clovis PD dispatchers received a phone call regarding a robbery-in-progress at the Union Bank at the...
The Women Who Have Shaped Clovis Part 1
One little-known fact about Clovis is that it was a woman who donated the land that would eventually become the Gateway to the Sierras. ...
Let’s Talk Clovis: 1919 Balfe Ranch, part II
Movie star Victor McLaglen (1886-1959) purchased the Balfe Ranch in 1939. The sale price was in excess of $250,000. Buildings included: a Spanish style...