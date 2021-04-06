Sports Clovis Player of the Week: Mar. 28 to Apr. 3 By CR Staff - April 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Who is Clovis' Top Player of the Week? *Clovis: Brooke Brazil - Softball: In three games last week, the junior batted .692 (9-for-13) with seven runs scored, seven RBIs and six extra-base hits, including a home run. She also hit for the cycle in a 12-1 win over Hanford on Tuesday.Clovis North: Blake King - Baseball: A complete hitting week for the senior slugger -- he hit 2-for-3 against Reedley on Monday, lined a 2-RBI double against Redwood on Tuesday, and launched a solo home run against Memorial on WednesdayBuchanan: Caden Rodgers - Football: The senior running back/linebacker rushed for 61 yards on nine carries. He scored two touchdowns, including the game-winning score in Buchanan’s 45-38 win over Clovis.Clovis West: Nathan Baeza - Baseball: He’s nominated again? It is because he keeps hitting. Baeza drove in four RBIs and stole two bases in Clovis West’s three baseball games last week. He also pitched four scoreless innings while striking out six, earning the win against Liberty-Madera. Clovis East: LJ Rodriguez - Soccer: Rodriguez recorded a brace (2 goals) in Clovis East’s 3-1 win over Edison.Voting ends April 11, 2021. Winner will be announced Monday, April 12.NameVote Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related