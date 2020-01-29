Clovis Player of the Week: Jan. 20-26

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Clovis Police Explorer Post 355 Honored at Annual Banquet
The Clovis Police Explorer Post 355 held their annual awards and banquet dinner on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Clovis Rodeo Hall. The event was...
Clovis Unveils Plans For Loma Vista fire Station
Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski and other city officials introduced plans for a new Loma Vista Fire Station at a neighborhood meeting Jan. 28...
New Affordable Housing Community to Break Ground in Clovis
The Fresno Housing Authority will break ground on a new affordable housing community in Clovis on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. The development, known...
New Policy Extends Water Bill Grace Period To 60 days
The Clovis City Council passed a resolution that extends the water delinquency grace period from 30 days to 60 days, giving residents additional time...