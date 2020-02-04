Clovis Player of the Week: Jan. 26 – Feb. 2, 2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Buchanan’s Three Point Shooting Overwhelms Clovis 66-58
Reagan Stermer scored 20 points including an onslaught of three-pointers in the fourth quarter to help propel Buchanan over Clovis High 66-58 on Friday...
10 Things To Do In Clovis With Your Sweetheart for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it. Here are some romantic ideas to celebrate the holiday with your loved one all month...
Sports Op-Ed: Kobe Bryant, A Second Legacy Cut Short
Kobe Bryant’s death on Jan. 26 sent shockwaves throughout the world in ways that haven’t been seen, perhaps ever. Bryant, along with eight others,...
2020 Old Town Craft Beer Crawl Preview: New Breweries, American Comfort Food
Spring is on the way and that means Clovis’ annual Old Town Craft Beer Crawl is just around the corner, on Sunday, March 8. Business...