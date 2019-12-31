Clovis Player of the Week: Dec. 23-29

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
4.0 Earthquake hits near Mammoth Lakes
At approximately 11:48 a.m. on December 26, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 4.0 earthquake 16 miles from Mammoth Lakes, Ca. Another 3.7 earthquake...
Candy Cane Lane Family raised $30,000 to Make-A-Wish Foundation
A Clovis family raised $30,000 to donate to the local chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jim and Kim Kennedy along with their son Logan,...
Late surge not enough as Clovis drops last game of Elks Classic
As 2019 ends and 2020 enters the horizon, the Clovis Cougars boys basketball team was looking to end the year on a high note...
Buchanan Grinds Out Victory in Clovis Elks 3rd-Place Game
When the going gets tough, go and get tough; It’s a motto the Buchanan Bears boys basketball team evokes, and it was a mindset...