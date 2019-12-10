Clovis Player of the Week: Dec. 1-8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience Comes To Sierra Vista Mall
Children with special needs will get the chance to take a photo with Santa Claus Dec. 8 at the Sierra Vista Mall from 9...
Clovis Girls Defeat Frontier 4-0 In Harold S. Young Tourney
The excitement in the fresh morning air was palpable at Clovis High on Saturday, as Day 2 of the Harold S. Young soccer tournament...
Shaver Lake Fishing Report: Weather Plays Havoc for Shaver Anglers
It's been a long time since I have seen a storm this big hit Shaver on Thanksgiving week, but it did. It started Tuesday...
Clovis North Girls Basketball team is 5-0 after defeating Ventura 65-42
Savannah Tucker scored 30 points and the Clovis North Girls basketball team defeated Ventura 65-42 on Tuesday night. With this win, the Broncos move...