Clovis Player of the Week: Chandler Hamilton, Clovis East Football

Clovis East running back Chandler Hamilton was voted the Roundup’s Player of the Week for Sept. 30 – Oct. 5. Hamilton, a senior, scored two touchdowns against Clovis High on Oct. 4. Here is what he had to say about it in this short Q&A.

What does it mean to you to know that members of the Clovis Community thought enough of your performance to vote you player of the week?

It means a lot to me that they would vote for me. I didn’t know that I had that much support behind me. It proves that I have a lot more fans than I thought.

How good did you feel going into the game? Did you feel that you were going to have a good game?

That game is when I flipped the switch. I realized that it was my last season to play football, so I just went all out. There was nothing really to it. I just stopped protecting myself, I just went for it.

Do you have any personal goals for the rest of the season?

My personal goals are to score more than two touchdowns every game. That’s my goal. That’s been my goal forever and I haven’t been able to do it yet.