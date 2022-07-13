Clovis Pedestrian Bridge Funding Secured

Senator Andreas Borgeas announced on Monday, July 11, that funding for the Clovis Pedestrian Bridge had been secured.

In a press release from Borgeas released on Monday, July 11, Borgeas announced funding for the Clovis Pedestrian Bridge had been found in the state budget deal.

Plans to construct the Pedestrian Bridge have been in the works with the City before 2017, where the idea of creating a gateway to the Sierras started gaining traction, but faced roadblocks.

One such setback the bridge construction over the 168 Freeway faced was complicated trail development at the time.

According to the State Route 168/ Enterprise Canal Pedestrian Bridge Project from January 2022, the City council authorized staff to enter into a contract for $1.2 million dollars with Biggs Cardosa Associates to design the signature bridge.

The project was planned to be broken up into two phases, phase one consisted of the preliminary bridge design. While phase two involved the final design process and the construction documents. The two-phased approach was to allow for concepts and “realistic estimates” to be prepared, followed by decisions to either terminate the preliminary design or move forward and complete the final design.

In the time of June 2019 – January 2022 only 45% of phase 1 had been completed with a projected date to start construction set for 2025.

Through a press release from Borgeas, the senator announced that through assembly bill 178 (AB 178), a bill that provides funding for the construction phases of the bridge, that $2 million

“It is an honor to have been able to negotiate funding for this worthwhile project in our own backyard,” Borgeas said. “Making good use of taxpayer dollars in the form of a climate friendly project like this will provide a healthy alternative pathway for the community and have an impact on our area for years to come.”

In the press release Clovis City Councilmember, Bob Whalen expressed his gratitude for the efforts made on behalf of the City of Clovis and shared hopes the bridge will provide for the community.

“The city of Clovis is thankful for Senator Andreas Borgeas’ continuous work and investment in our city. The funding for the Clovis Pedestrian Bridge will be used to connect our community that is currently divided by busy Highway 168.” Whalen said.

Whalen also said “This bridge will help connect medical workers, families and the greater Clovis community to the Clovis Community Medical Center and the California Health Sciences University Medical School.”

According to the press release from Borgeas, the money secured from AB 178 will supplement the federal and local revenue sources and will provide the “successful completion of the project”.