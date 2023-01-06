Clovis PD’s SET arrest suspect in possession of 160,000 Fentanyl Pills

A three-month long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has led to the arrest of a suspect at his home in Selma yesterday.

The Special Enforcement Team (SET) is an investigative unit at Clovis PD that handles cases primarily involving gangs, narcotics, and human trafficking.

Their investigation began 3 months ago with the arrest of a suspect who was selling Fentanyl in Clovis.

SET and DEA’s investigation into sales of Fentanyl and heroin led them to Selma.

Yesterday afternoon, SET, Clovis Police detectives, agents from the DEA, and members of their Fentanyl Overdose Resolution Team served two search warrants at apartments in Selma, coming away with the arrest of the primary suspect and the confiscation of approximately 35 pounds of Fentanyl pills.

To put that into perspective, that is about 160,000 Fentanyl pills with a street value of over $1 million dollars.

Over 2 pounds of heroin was also located during the search warrants.

Clovis Police K9 Bodie is assigned to SET and assisted with the search warrant, locating some of the controlled substances.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Uriel Patino of Selma.

Patino has been booked into Fresno County Jail for multiple felony charges including possession, transportation, and sales of controlled substances.

If you or someone you know needs help with addiction, help is available from the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health’s Substance Use Disorder Services.

The Substance Use Disorder treatment services line is available 24 hours a day at (800) 654-3937.

You can report illegal drug sales anonymously anytime by calling Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP, or by submitting a tip using our Clovis PD mobile app.