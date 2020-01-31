Human Trafficking Investigation Leads to an Arrest of Fresno Man

On January 30, Clovis Police Detectives arrested 52-year-old Xin Hua Cai of Fresno, after completing a human trafficking and prostitution investigation at multiple massage parlors within the City of Clovis.

The investigation began after several allegations of illegal activity occurring at several massage parlors in Clovis.

Detectives investigated and found that Cai was not only associated with the illegal activities at these parlors but was the organizer in some cases.

Cai was booked into Fresno County Jail for a one felony count of pimping.

If anyone has information about incidents occurring in Clovis, or would like to speak to an officer regarding allegations of human trafficking or pimping, please contact the Clovis Police Dept. Due to the sensitive nature of these types of crimes, you can private message Clovis PD on social media, or call their crime tip line at (559) 324-2459. If you would like to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip using the Clovis PD’s mobile app, or call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.