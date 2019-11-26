Clovis PD wants residents to buckle up for the Holidays

The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year. Millions across the country will be hitting the road to meet with friends and family for Thanksgiving.

The Clovis Police Department traffic unit is reminding everyone to wear their seat belt for every trip, regardless of how far you are traveling.

During this holiday season, Clovis Police officers will be looking for drivers and passengers who do not have a seat belt on, including children who are not secured in the correct child safety seat.

“We want everyone to get to where they are going on Thanksgiving safely,” Officer Mark Bradford said. “Putting on a seat belt only takes a few seconds and is the best way to keep you out of harm’s way.”

While 90 percent of front seat passengers were observed using seatbelts nationwide, the observed seat belt rate of back seat passengers was just 76 percent, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association. No matter where you are in a vehicle, you should be buckled up.

In California, the fine for a seat belt violation is $162. The fine for not securing a child in a child safety seat is $490.

Under California law, children under two years old who weigh under 40 pounds or are under 40 inches tall must ride in a rear-facing car seat. Children under the age of eight or under 4’9” tall must be secured in a car or booster seat.

If you would like more information, contact Mark Bradford at (559) 593-6683.