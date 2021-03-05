Clovis PD Uncover $108K, Heroin, Meth in Narcotics Bust

A two month investigation has led Clovis Police detectives to the arrest of three suspect in the city of Fresno.

The investigation began after Clovis PD received an anonymous tip of drugs being delivered in the Fresno/Clovis area.

On the early morning of Thursday, Mar. 4, Clovis PD Special Enforcement Team (S.E.T.) served four search warrants in Fresno. During the search, authorities uncovered approximately 8.23 pounds of heroin, 4.45 pounds of methamphetamine, and $108,000 in drug money.

The three suspects were identified as 25-year-old Martin Eduardo BustosTorres, 23-year-old Romario Torres-Gonzalez, and 25-year-old Ingnacio Valencia — all from Fresno.