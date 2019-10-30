Clovis PD to Host Shredfest 2019 This Weekend

Identity protection is a great concern for our community, so on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Clovis Police Department will be hosting Shredfest 2019 at Buchanan High School in the parking lot.

This document destruction event is free to community residents and they will also be providing ID theft protection materials. This event is reserved only for residents, not businesses, and residents are requested to limit documents to 6-8 banker boxes per person.

Residents will also have an opportunity to meet the Chief of Police, Clovis Police K-9, community partners and see the MRAP armored vehicle.

CBS47 Eyewitness News, Better Business Bureau, Lithia Nissan of Clovis, Fresno Advanced Security & Transport, and Buchanan High School are sponsoring the event.

For more information, please call (559) 324-2800.