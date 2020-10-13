Clovis PD to Host Fall ShredFest

Tori Lavon
Need to shred important tax documents or bank statements?

Shredfest is a quarterly event hosted by the Clovis Police Department.

Helping the Clovis community and surrounding towns from being a victim of identity theft by providing a shredding service. 

Big shred trucks will be on-site at Buchanan High School on November 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or when trucks are full. 

Up to six ‘banker boxes’ of documents will be accepted.

From past Shredfest events, 70 thousand pounds of documents are expected to shred.

