Clovis PD to Host Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Jan 18

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast hosted by the Clovis Police Department is set for Saturday, Jan. 18.

Tickets will be $5 with a canned food donation. There will be a keynote presentation delivered by Deborah Ikeda Trustee, SCCCD, Area 6.

This year’s event will be held at a new location, the Regency Event Center located just north on Willow Avenue past Shaw behind the Home Depot. In previous years, the event was held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

What: The Dream 2020: The future begins today

When: Saturday January 18, 2020

Time: Breakfast at 9 a.m. program at 9:45 a.m.

Where: Regency Event Center 1600 Willow Avenue Clovis CA 93612