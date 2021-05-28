Clovis PD to Hold DUI Checkpoint on Memorial Day

The Clovis Police Department plans to hold a DUI checkpoint on Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. to midnight. Locations are chosen based on history of DUI crashes and arrests.

The purpose is to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Officer Ferguson said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

Clovis PD wants to remind the community that driving impaired is not only from alcohol. Prescription drugs or over-the-counter medicine can also cause a driver to become impaired. Always read directions or warning labels when taking medications.

Although medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal in the state of California, it is still illegal to drive a vehicle under the influence of marijuana.

A DUI charge for first offenders averages about $13,500 in fines and penalties, that also may result in a suspended license.